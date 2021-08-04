2 French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint from Detroit yard

A dogtrainer says two French bulldogs were stolen out of his yard at gunpoint at about 8 p.m. Wednesday

The man, who lives in the 20400 block of Gardendale, said that two suspects approached him with one of them armed and one wearing a tether.

Suspects who stole the dogs were caught on camera.

The trainer says the armed man demanded he release the dogs and he is offering a $5,000 reward - doubling it if the suspects are caught.

Photos of Bruno and Bella were released to FOX 2 by Gary, the trainer, as well as Ring Doorbell video.

French bulldogs Bruno and Bella were stolen out of Detroit yard on Gardendale Wednesday.

Advertisement

Anyone with information leading to the return of the dogs should call Detroit police at (313) 267-4600.