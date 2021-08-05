Stolen French bulldogs at gunpoint returned to owners, suspects are in custody

A nice update to that heart-wrenching dog napping on Detroit's west side last night. A pair of brazen thieves held a dog trainer at gunpoint to take two French bulldog puppies.

As of Thursday, we're happy to report that the dogs -- Bruno and Bella -- are safe at home with their owners tonight.

Someone in the trainer's neighborhood saw FOX 2's story on social media and got in contact with him.

"Thanks to FOX 2 News, the social media platforms ... shoutout to everybody, the city came together," said trainer Gary Major.

"The video was shared, it was heart-wrenching of course, but it was shared and the pressure was put on from the community and we got our dogs back," said one of the dog owners.

French bulldogs Bruno and Bella were stolen out of Detroit yard on Gardendale Wednesday.

Advertisement

We're told Detroit police have two suspects in custody. The gunman in the robbery was wearing a tether, so police were able to track him and his accomplice down.