2 Hamtramck council members investigated for not being residents

Two Hamtramck City Council members seeking re-election are accused of not being city residents.

The backstory:

The wild claims come after a background check and private investigation of council members Abu Musa and Muhith Mahmood. It led to an hour-long emergency meeting turned work session with the council Friday afternoon.

"This is what I have, everything you need to see," said Mahmood, dropping a stack of papers on the desk during the emotional meeting.

They were allegedly found to live in Warren and Troy, respectively. Both denied the results.

"I don’t live in any other city. I live in Hamtramck," said Musa. "I’m right here, thank you."

"I do have all of my evidence," Mahmood said. "The last five years I’ve been filing taxes and everything in Hamtramck."



The investigators say they did multiple spot checks, spoke with their neighbors, and placed GPS trackers on their vehicles.

But the entire council was not able to attend, so there was no official action taken. The city punted it to the next council meeting – on May 13.

FOX 2 is told the private investigator will return with the full report. The city is also asking the attorney general’s office to get involved and help get to the bottom of this.

