2 hurt after Lincoln Park woman crashes into semi-truck on I-75 in Monroe County

A Lincoln Park woman crashed into back of a semi-truck early Wednesday on I-75 in Monroe County.

Police said the 28-year-old woman was driving a blue Ford Edge on the north side of the freeway when she crashed into the truck near Swan Creek Road in Berlin Township at about 5:30 a.m.

The woman had a juvenile in the back seat who was not buckled in. Both the woman and the juvenile suffered serious injuries and were taken to Beaumont Trenton.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Police said it is not clear if the woman was speeding or intoxicated at the time of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.