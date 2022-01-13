Wayne police seek information about rollover crash on Venoy
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wayne police are asking the public for information about a rollover crash early Thursday.
Police said a vehicle crashed on Venoy near Glenwood around 3:15 a.m. It was the only vehicle involved.
The driver, a 42-year-old Detroit man, was taken to a hospital by two unknown males, police said. He is in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Robert Amore at amore@cityofwayne.com or 734-721-1414, ext. 2.
