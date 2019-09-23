2 hurt in shooting at Center Line home

Authorities are investigating after two people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds in what appears to be a domestic situation at a home in Center Line.

Police say they got a call Sunday around 5:30 p.m. from a woman saying that her boyfriend had died by suicide.

Police rushed to the home in the 7300 block of Edward, which is near Van Dyke and 10 Mile Road. When police got to the house they found the woman bleeding, and say she appeared to have been shot multiple times in the face and neck.

A man was also found nearby with a gunshot wound and a pistol next to him.

Both were alive and rushed to the hospital.

No one else was in the home at the time.

Police haven't named the two but say they're in their 20s.