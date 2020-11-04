2 kids, 1 adult hurt when ATV crashed into home in Shelby Twp.

Three people were seriously hurt in an ATV crash Tuesday in Shelby Township. Those injured include two children.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the area of Cardinal Drive and 22 Mile. Police say the ATV driver hit a house.

When police got to the scene they found the ATV overturned and two children with serious injuries. The driver, who is the father of one of the children, was also injured

Police say the two children are 9 and 12 years old, and that the 12-year-old was flown to a hospital in Detroit. The 9-year-old was driven there as well.

The crash is still under investigation but police believe right now that alcohol and speed are contributing causes to the crash.

Names of the victims were not given.

