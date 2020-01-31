2 killed, 1 injured in shooting in River Rouge housing complex

Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured another at a public housing complex in River Rouge.

A man who was hurt in the shooting flagged down police just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Beechwood Street. The 44-year-old told police he'd been shot.

Police called for backup and made their way to a home where they found the bodies of a 52-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.

Police haven't given any other details yet about why the shooting may have happened or if they're looking for any suspects right now.

Neighbors tell us this has become a very violent corner, and that in recent months at least two murders in the immediate area have happened.

The 44-year-old man is recovering in the hospital right now. His condition is unknown.

Police haven't given the names of the victims.