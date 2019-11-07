2 killed, 2 hospitalized after driver loses control on icy bridge in Burtchville Twp

Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash on an icy road in Burtchville Township early Thursday morning.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on M-25 near Jeddo Road. A 30-year-old woman from Burtchville Township was driving a 2004 GMC pickup lost control on an icy bridge, crossing the centerline and crashing head-on into a 40-year-old Lexington man.

An 80-year-old Fort Gratiot Township man driving a third vehicle then crashed into the other two vehicles.

Officials say the woman driving the pickup and her passenger, a 38-year-old man from Burtchville Township, were killed in the crash.

The other two people involved were taken to McLaren Port Huron Hospital. Their injuries are not known at this time.

M-25 was shut down for nearly two and a half hours following the crash.