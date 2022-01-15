2 males found dead in car outside Hazel Park rental hall; police looking for suspected shooters

article

Police are looking for 2-3 suspects after two males were found shot to death outside a Hazel Park rental hall Friday.

Original Report: 2 bodies found shot to death inside parked car

According to police, a family had rented Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R to hold a remembrance for a person killed last year. The victims had attended that event and were sitting in a car in the parking lot when they were killed just before 4:45 p.m.

The victims have not been identified.

Police believe two or three males armed with handguns walked up to the vehicle and fired at the victims. Investigators are now trying to gather information about the suspected shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hazel Park Police at 248-542-6161.