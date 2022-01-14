2 bodies found shot to death inside parked car in lot off John R

Two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a parked Mercedes sedan at 21504 John R in Hazel Park Friday night.

Police say that at 4:340 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting the bodies inside the vehicle, which was parked in the lot of a banquet hall and a grocery store.

Around that time, investigators say a repast was being held inside the Timeless Gallery hall. A manager from the hall said the victims had attended the event.

No other details about the victims or suspected circumstances have been released at this time.

Photo by FOX 2 Photog Howard Mitchell.

