2 men die after 14-foot trench collapses in western Michigan
LOWELL, Mich. (AP) - Two men died after a trench collapsed in western Michigan, authorities said.
The victims, ages 59 and 68, were working on the trench when the collapse occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday in Lowell Township, just east of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.
The men’s bodies were recovered from the scene after 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.
The 14-foot-deep (4.27-meter-deep) trench was being dug for drainage where a pole barn was being built, the office said.
The victim’s names were not immediately released. Both men were from Alto.
The incident remains under investigation, deputies said.