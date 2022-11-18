2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

article

Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.

Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.

Eleven of the deaths were patients who had received epidural injections at the Michigan Pain Specialists Clinic in Livingston County, including Donna Kruzich, Paula Brent, Lyn Laperriere, Mary Plettl, Gayle Gibson, Patricia Malafouris, Emma Todd, Jennie Barth, Ruth Madouse, and Karina Baxter.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office alleges that Cadden and Chin disregarded sterility procedures in the compounding of sterile medications and created fraudulent cleaning records and falsified scientific testing results.

"Eleven Michiganders tragically died as a result of a lack of concern for patient safety," Nessel said. "My department looks forward in taking the next steps to seek justice for the victims and their families."

Cadden and Chin were charged with second-degree murder in 2019.

According to Nessel, Cadden, 56, and Chin, 54, were seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. This means that a list explaining allegations against the men would have been required. They also wanted to suppress computer evidence that was seized. A judge denied these requests.

Both cases are scheduled for a status conference in Livingston County on April 14, 2023.