2 men with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia missing in Detroit

Two men who both have bipolar disorder and schizophrenia are both missing from Detroit, police said.

Kester Benson, 69, and Curtis Davis, 58, left a group home in the 17100 block of San Juan for a smoke break around noon Dec. 23 and never returned.

Benson is Black with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sports jacket, gray sweater, black sweatpants, white shoes, and a black skull hat.

Davis is Black with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black skull cap, gray sweatpants, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.