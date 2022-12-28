2 men with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia missing in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men who both have bipolar disorder and schizophrenia are both missing from Detroit, police said.
Kester Benson, 69, and Curtis Davis, 58, left a group home in the 17100 block of San Juan for a smoke break around noon Dec. 23 and never returned.
Benson is Black with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sports jacket, gray sweater, black sweatpants, white shoes, and a black skull hat.
Davis is Black with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black skull cap, gray sweatpants, and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.