2 Metro Detroit cities among 6 Michigan communities receiving funding to upgrade water infrastructure

Six Michigan communities are receiving funding to upgrade water infrastructure.

Two Metro Detroit cities, Livonia and Oak Park, will get $425,900 and $436,347, respectively.

Manistee will get the most money out of all six communities – $606,932.

Owosso will get $460,021, Fenneville will receive $260,800, and the Village of Howard City will be awarded $189,668.

This grant money is part of the MI Clean Water plan.

"The MI Clean Water plan grants will help protect access to safe drinking water by directly investing in communities," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced the grant funding Tuesday.

"Today's grants will invest in communities across Michigan because every Michigander deserves access to safe drinking water. With the $500 million MI Clean Water plan, we are helping communities replace lead service lines, tackle toxic contaminants like PFAS, repair failing septic systems, lower water rates, and do so much more for their residents," Whitmer said.

While the Flint Water Crisis brought attention to lead in the water in Flint, it is a problem that many areas of the state deal with.

Related: Benton Harbor starts accepting bids to replace lead pipes

Advertisement

"We recognize that Michigan communities often struggle to find resources to address the threat of lead in drinking water," said Liesl Clark, EGLE Director. "These problems are decades in the making and will take a coordinated effort of local, state and federal commitments. These grants help move these communities forward in addressing those challenges."