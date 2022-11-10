2 military veterans in need get new roofs free from Habitat Detroit's Veteran Initiative

Two local veterans were given brand-new roofs on their homes, free of charge, with winter soon to be on the way.

"This is outstanding; I’m pleased as punch - I can’t be happier," said Navy veteran William McClure.

Veterans Day is just hours away, which is why on Thursday Habitat for Humanity Detroit put their hands and their hearts to work. Habitat gave back to two of our country’s bravest souls in appreciation for their sacrifice and service.

McClure is a retired veteran who joined the US Navy when he was just a teen.

"I joined the Navy (on) May 13th, 1966," he said. "I was still 17, I served three years, one month, 11 days."

Today, McClure and another fellow veteran got the surprise of a lifetime with newly renovated roofs.

"My family has lived in this house for 58 years, 1964 September," he said. "We never had anybody do anything with this house. Whatever was done here, was done out of my family’s pocket."

The Victors Home Solutions Team joined forces with Habitat Detroit’s Veteran Initiative to install state-of-the-art, leak-free, high-quality roofs. And all of it was done - free of cost.

"If someone’s in need, we’re here to help," said Amy Oestreich of Victors Home Solutions.

In fact, for every 100 roofs Victors replaces, they donate one to a family in need. But in this case, there were two very special families in need.

"It’s going to be done a very specific way," Oestreich. said. "We back all of our work as well, for 50 years so it is going to be installed right."

And with colder temps coming, McClure says he couldn’t be more thrilled.



