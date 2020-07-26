2 people shot during drag racing event

Two people are recovering after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning around 4:00 in the area of Livernois and Tireman.

Detroit Police say the two victims, a 31-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were allegedly watching a drag racing event, when a fight occurred and shots were fired.

As a result, both victims were struck and taken to the hospital. We’re told they’re expected to be okay.

No information on a suspect at the moment, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Tenth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040, or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.