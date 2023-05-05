2 plead guilty in 2016 execution-style murders of ex-NFL player, second victim in Detroit

Two of three men accused of murdering two people, including a former NFL player in Detroit back in 2016, have pleaded guilty.

Mariano Garcia and Michael Griffin pleaded guilty for their roles in the execution-style killings of former NFL player Robert Eddins and Ricardo McFarlin. Those charges include interstate travel with intent to kill, injure or harass.

Prosecutors say Eddins didn't pay for a shipment of cocaine, which led to his, and McFarlin's deaths.



Eddins and McFarlin were both shot to death inside a home on Pierson, just south of Eight Mile in December 2016. The gas stove was left on, giving investigators the impression that whomever did this tried to cover up their tracks.

Police also did not find any signs of forced entry, leading investigators to believe the victims might have known the suspect.

Garcia, 52, is from Brownsville, Texas, and Griffin, 39, is from Birmingham, Alabama. The DEA said the men traveled north with Clifton Dennis Epps, 35, of Armory Mississippi, to kill Eddins and in the process, also murdered McFarlin.

Both Garcia and Griffin face up to life in prison. Epps reached a plea agreement April 10.

Robert Eddins



