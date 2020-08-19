2 shot and killed while sitting in car in Detroit's Forest Park neighborhood

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest after two people were shot and killed earlier this summer in Detroit.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for information about the murders of Ciara Flinchum and Chad Whitley.

The two were shot and killed on Sunday, June 28, 2020 while sitting in a black SUV in the 1000 block of E. Forest Avenue, which is near Canfield Street and Chrysler Drive. Police say two or three unknown suspects walked up to the car and began shooting, killing them both.

“Our hearts are broken as we grieve for our beautiful daughter," Bill Flinchum said Wednesday at a Crime Stoppers news conference.

“You’ve got two people sitting in a vehicle doing nothing from what I understand, and two or three people just walk up and start shooting. To me that’s assassination,” Ciara's mother, Lisa Priami said. “That is not "wrong place wrong time."”

The motive is unclear but Flinchum’s mom believes her daughter was not the intended target.

Advertisement

“My daughter, I believe, was collateral damage," she said. “One way or another these people, person, will have to face their maker. One way or the other, these people, person, will get theirs.”

“God willing that somebody will come forward, and/or somebody has the nerve to step up to the plate. Somebody's seen this. This was done in daylight," Flinchum said.

Flinchum’s mom says she doesn’t know why this happened and she says she does it doesn’t matter. She just wants justice.

“That’s all we both have right now. We have no daughter. We have an urn full of ashes. I’m begging somebody to please come forward. Say something. There is no reason and there is no excuse to murder someone," Priami said.

If you have that information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will not be asked for your name.