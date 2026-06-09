2 shot on I-94 on east side of Detroit in early morning hours

The Brief State police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the westbound side just before 1 a.m. this morning. The victims were hospitalized and the circumstances under investigation.



Two people were shot on I-94 in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Detroit.

The backstory:

The shooting took place on the westbound side of the freeway near Dickerson Avenue, on the city's east side at about 12:55 a.m. according to Michigan State Police.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. There has been no update on their condition, since.

Photo credit: Scott Federspiel, FOX 2

The investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Michigan State Police.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Photo credit: Scott Federspiel, FOX 2