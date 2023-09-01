2 shot in front of fish and chicken restaurant on Detroit's west side

Two men were shot on Detroit's west side at Joy Road and Schaefer Friday afternoon.

One man was hospitalized in critical condition, the second was listed in temporary serious condition.

Windows were shot out at the Manhattan Fish & Chicken shop.

"It happened that fast," said one woman. "We (were) coming back to bring the kids to the back-to-school thing at the boutique right here and next thing I know - a disaster."

Detroit Police tell FOX 2 they actually did not find any victims at the scene once officers got there. They say the two men who were hit by the gunfire found their own way to a hospital.

There are several surveillance cameras in the area, including within the shooting scene itself. All will be critical clues for investigators.

The circumstances are unclear as of this time, and no description has been released by investigators yet.