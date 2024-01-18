2 teens attempt to set Detroit house on fire, charged with arson

A porch was purposely set on fire Monday night while children were inside the house, according to the Detroit Fire Department.

The arson took place at a multi-unit house at the 1600 block of Lawton in Detroit. The fire department told FOX 2 it was in "retaliation" to a domestic-related incident that took place earlier this week.

No injuries were reported, and the damage was not extensive. However, one of residents, Ebony Curry, said she fears the suspects might return. As a mother, she is concerned about her children's safety.

"I’m very upset, I don’t feel safe," Curry said. "I’m ready to move, and I don’t have the funds to move my babies. I’m ready to get out of here."

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Curry saw activity on her ring camera but did not think much of it. When she looked through the window, she saw her porch on fire.

"I immediately get on the phone, call the fire department, call 911," she said. "Now I'm frantic because my daughters are hollering and screaming."

The fire department came quickly and put out the flames, she said. Yet she still has no clue who could have started the fire; she has lived in the home for 6 years and has never experienced anything like this.

Two 19-year-old males were arrested on charges of arson in the first degree, according to DFD. A third person was not charged

Curry says she fears them all, but she is grateful police caught the people responsible.

"I don’t know if these guys are going to come back and retaliate," she said. "It’s scary."

A woman who also lives at the residence was taken into custody in connection to the domestic incident, according to DFD.

Now Curry's focus is on protecting her children.

"I’m just trying to figure out what I’m going to do about finances to get my kids out this house so I can prepare to move," Curry said.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

