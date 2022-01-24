2 teens ejected from pickup truck, killed in Livingston County crash

A crash Saturday in Livingston County left two teens dead.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old Fowlerville boy was driving a Ford F-50 pickup truck east on McClements Road in Genoa Township. He had three 16-year-old boys from Howell in the truck with him.

Related: Driver dies in fiery crash after rear-ending car in Detroit

The teen ran a stop sign just after 10:50 p.m. and collided with a Honda Civic at S. Hacker Road, deputies said. The truck overturned, and the driver and one of the passengers were ejected. They both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passengers and the driver of the Civic, a 19-year-old man from South Lyon, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at hospitals.

Advertisement

Deputies said none of the teens in the truck were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.