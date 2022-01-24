Driver dies in fiery crash after rear-ending car on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man died early Monday after rear-ending a car on I-96 in Detroit.
Police said the man was driving in the left lane on the westbound side of I-96 local behind another car. The man rear-ended the car in front of him at 2:50 a.m., pushing both vehicles onto the right shoulder near W. Grand Boulevard.
The man's vehicle caught fire. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. He isn't being identified because his family hasn't been notified, police said.
A woman who was driving the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.