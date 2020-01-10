2 teens ID'd in billboard pornography prank on I-75, 1 charged

Police in Auburn Hills say two teens have been identified after pornography played on a billboard along I-75 last fall, and that one of them has been charged.

We're told a 16-year-old from South Lyon and an 18-year-old from Sterling Heights are responsible.

Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon said the 16-year-old is the one who actually entered the maintenance shack and changed the billboard. He has been placed in a juvenile diversion program and is not currently facing any charges, as long as he continues to comply with court rules.

The 18-year-old has been charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor. We're told he did not enter the shed but did enter the area.

He was charged a couple of weeks ago and is currently not facing any jail time.

Police started receiving multiple calls the night of Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from drivers who saw pornography playing on a billboard along I-75 near M-59. The film played for about 15-20 minutes before police contacted the billboard operators to shut it down.

Two suspects were caught on security footage. Gagnon says the teens were identified about a month ago and the case is now closed.