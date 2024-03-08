2 Warren police officers charged with traffic stop assault in Center Line

Two Warren police officers were arraigned Friday with assault of a semi-truck driver in Center Line from July, 2023.

Officers Dammeon Player and Carlos Taylor were charged in the attack which came during a traffic stop and arrest outside their jurisdiction in a neighboring city.

Player, 50, was charged with felonious assault - a four-year felony, and public official willful failure to uphold the law, a one-year misdemeanor.

Taylor, 28, was charged with public official willful failure to uphold the law, a one-year misdemeanor, and assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

"Everyone who violates the law will be treated the same. Police officers are not above the law and will be held accountable like all other individuals," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Both men received a $5,000 personal bond and upon release, are to have no contact with the victim.