2-year-old run over, killed, by father in Detroit

Sunday afternoon, a 2-year-old child ran in front of a car that was being driven by her father. She was taken to Children's Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Capt. Derrick Griffin of the Detroit Police Department said that the incident appears to be an accident, but is still under investigation.

Griffin said the girl was being held by a sibling when she got away and ran in front of the car, where the father struck her.

Officers responded to the scene and took the girl to Children's Hospital.

"Children are our most precious citizens of the city," he said. "This is a tragedy for the family and it's a tragedy for the city. Our hearts and condolences go out to the family and to this community."