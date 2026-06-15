2 young children found alone outside Warren apartment complex

The Brief Two young children were found wandering around a Warren apartment complex today. Two adults believed to be related to the kids including their mother was taken into custody. The children were not injured, but witnesses say appeared neglected.



Two children were taken by Warren police from outside an apartment complex Monday afternoon on Dequindre Road after witnesses say they were left there.

The backstory:

According to witnesses, two children possibly 4 years old and a younger sibling were walking around Warren Manor Apartments, then seen following an individual at about 2:30 p.m.

Child Protective Services is investigating and looking to place them in more stable situation.

Police arrived and stayed with the children while two adults believed to be related to the kids, were taken into custody.

The children were not harmed but were described by witnesses as looking neglected and filthy. The landlord said they are not residents at the apartment.

Warren police say a domestic dispute occurred at the apartment complex where a woman was accused of attacking her son.

Police say she is related to the young children and after getting more information the mother of kids was taken into custody.

Jaylen Cobbs is a witness at the apartments

"They're goofy, they're a little mean at times, they are goofballs, but they are really nice kids," he said. "They were all dirty and stuff. Other than that, they seem, like, really energetic. They want to, like jump around and mess with you and stuff like that."

The apartment complex manager said that the mother does not live there.

Some of these bystanders stepped in, cleaned the kids up, and got them something to eat again before they were taken by police over to the police station.