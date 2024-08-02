20-year-old accused of fatal stabbing at Detroit gas station given $1M bond

article

A 20-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of another man at a Detroit gas station.

A verbal altercation between KeJuan David Deshaun Hedwood of Detroit and 32-year-old Gregory Gibson, also of Detroit, allegedly escalated until Hedwood pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed Gibson in the upper chest, according to a release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The stabbing took place on July 16, at a gas station in the 17800 block of West McNichols Road.

Detroit police responded to the scene and found Gibson inside the gas station with a stab wound, according to the release. Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested on July 30.

During Hedwood's arraignment on Friday, in 36th District Court, he was given a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond. If bond is posted, he will be required to wear a GPS tether.

A bond redetermination hearing is set for August 5.