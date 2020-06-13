20-year-old critically injured after shooting at Ypsilanti Township Burger King

article

On Friday June, 12th around 12:52pm Washtenaw Metro Dispatch was called to the 2000 block of Rawsonville Rd in Ypsilanti Township on reports of a shooting at a Burger King.

Police say, an off-duty WCSO deputy just happened to be in the area and immediately began to secure the scene and render aid to a 20-year-old Ypsilanti Township man.

Additional deputies arrived shortly after and joined in on the lifesaving efforts.

The Ypsilanti Township man sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head. He was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

Before deputies arrived to the scene, suspects left the area.

No arrests have been made and there were no additional injuries reported. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at our confidential tip line 734-973-7711 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUP.