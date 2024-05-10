20-year-old killed in Melvindale shooting on I-75, police look for 2 suspects

article

A 20-year-old man was killed after being shot at in his vehicle Thursday night, causing him to crash into a tree.

The shooting took place in Melvindale, on I-75, near Outer Drive, around 9:45 p.m.

Melvindale police said they are still looking for two suspects, who fled the scene after opening fire on the victim.

The southbound I-75 ramp to Outer Drive was temporarily closed for investigation Thursday night. It was reopened shortly after.

An investigation into the shooting continues, according to police.