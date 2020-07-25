20-year-old shot while attending party, Detroit Police search for suspect

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 1:00 in the area of Fenkell and Ilene.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, reported that he was attending a party when two men began arguing and shots were fired. This resulted in him being struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and we’re told he’s expected to be okay.

Police have no information the suspect at this time.

The shooting is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240, or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.