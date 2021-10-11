200 drivers under the influence of alcohol, drugs arrested during Michigan drunken driving crackdown

Police arrested 200 people who were under the influence of drugs or alcohol during Michigan's end of summer Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over efforts.

From Aug. 26 to Sept. 6, police from 102 law enforcement agencies across the state stepped up patrols to catch drivers who were under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers made 10,370 stops. Of those, 166 people were arrested for operating while intoxicated and 34 were arrested for operating while under the influence of drugs.

"Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday weekend," said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). "If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive, which puts yourself and others at risk. There are no excuses."

The increased patrols also resulted in 370 seat belt citations; 35 child restraint violations (age 7 and below); 2,417 speeding citations; 846 other moving violations; and 1,122 other nonmoving violations, as well as 807 misdemeanor arrests and 167 felony arrests.

Notable arrests include a woman who had her four children in the vehicle while driving drunk in Ottawa County and a drunken driver who hit a house in Macomb County.