Michigan State Police adding extra troopers for latest drunk driving campaign

Police are ramping up their next Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign as Michigan nears the Labor Day Weekend - a busy time for vacationers but also known for its increase in deadly accidents.

In preparation for the holiday, state police are planning to increase the number of troopers on the road as well as bolster the messaging about drunk driving.

State police plan to implement their new campaign alongside the Office of Highway Safety Planning and sheriff's departments. It'll run from Aug. 16 until Sept. 6.

"The Labor Day holiday is a time for fun and community as families and friends gather for a final, late-summer celebration. Unfortunately, there are people who will make the wrong choice to drive impaired, needlessly putting themselves and others at risk," said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director.

Last year's Labor Day had more than 1,800 crashes; 15 of them were fatal. Of those 15, eight of them were due to drugs and alcohol impairment.

In 2020, there were 161 total fatal crashes due to impaired driving, while about 40% of those crashes involved people not wearing seat belts, according to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.

Advertisement

Law enforcement also implemented a similar campaign last year for Labor Day Weekend, where they made 181 arrests of people who were operating while intoxicated. They also arrested 35 people who were driving while on drugs.