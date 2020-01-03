2019 crime stats in Detroit show overall downward trend, chief says

Chief Craig gathered with other officials from the Detroit police department, the FBI and Michigan State Police Friday afternoon to discuss 2019's crime statistics in the city.

Overall, Craig pointed out that crime has been trending downward over the last four years. Particularly homicides have seen a 7% reduction since 2015.

But he did note a slight uptick in homicides and non-fatal shootings from 2018 to 2019 - and he said the leading motive for both of those were arguments.

In fact, over the summer the department started a new campaign after several senseless shootings to "check yourself, stop the violence."

Craig said an argument was the motive for 24% of homicides in 2019 and for 31% of non-fatal shootings.

Craig says 273 were reported in 2019, and that right now the homicide clearance rate is at about 52%. He added that the average rate according to the FBI is 62.3%.

