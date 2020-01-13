2020 NACTOY Award winners announced in Detroit

It's the second Monday in January and in years past, we would be talking about the start of the North American Auto Show and its media preview days. But this year is a bit different because the show has moved to June.

There are no big unveilings at the TCF Center today but the North American Car, Truck and Utility vehicles were still announced.

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray took home the Car of the Year award. It has been creating a buzz in the industry because of its power, price and new sleek look.

The other contenders for Car of the Year were the sporty and high-tech Hyundai Sonata and from Toyota, the turbo charged Supra.

The Truck of the Year featured three American-made finalists, and the Jeep Gladiator took home the award.

The other contenders were the Ford Ranger, which returned to showrooms after nearly a decade out of the market, and the Ram Heavy-Duty, which already took the award for the Motor Trend Truck of the Year.

The Kia Telluride took home the Utility Vehicle of the Year. Other contenders were the Hyundai Palisade and the Lincoln Aviator.