Hayrides, corn mazes, and more -- A guide to haunted attractions in Southeast Michigan

It's that time of year again.

Spookyland, haunted hayride, zombie paintball, haunted barn

Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Sept. 18 through Oct. 31

Cost: $15.95-64.95

Belleville – The Pumpkin Factory

Haunted house

Dates and prices not yet available

Commerce Township – Glenlore Trails

Haunted forest

Open: Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 30 until Oct. 30

Cost: $15-25

Fowlerville – Slaughterhouse Adventure

Haunted house, haunted corn maze, haunted hayride

Open: Fridays-Sundays in October through Oct. 31

Cost: $20-30

Holly – Rotten Manor

Haunted house, haunted hayride

Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Friday-Sunday the first weekend of October, and Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 31

Cost: $20-30

Inkster – The Haunted Funeral Home

Haunted house

Open: Fridays and Saturdays in October; Sunday, Oct. 31

Cost: $15

Lake Orion – Fright Village at Canterbury Village

Haunted castle (three indoor attractions), haunted field

Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October through Oct. 31

Cost: $15-45 (VIP available as well)

New Haven – Scarefest Scream Park

Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted maze

Open: Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 2; Fridays-Sundays from Oct. 8 through Oct. 31

Cost: $15-45 (VIP available as well)

Madison Heights – Azra Chamber of Horrors

Open: Every day beginning Sept. 24 through Oct. 31

Cost: $35 (VIP available as well)

Onsted – Haunting in Irish Hills

Haunted drive-thru, haunted house, haunted train car

Open: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Cost: Not yet posted for 2021

Pinckney – Terrorfied Forest

Haunted forest

Open: Friday and Sunday on opening weekend Sept. 24; Thursdays through Sundays in October through Oct. 30

Cost: $20-25 (VIP available as well)

Pontiac – Erebus Haunted Attraction

Haunted house

Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; weekends and some weekdays in October

Cost: $20-33 (VIP available as well)

Romulus – Deranged Haunted Attraction

Haunted town

Open: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 17 until Oct. 2; Fridays-Sundays beginning Oct. 8; Open Thursday the week of Halloween

Price: $18 (VIP available as well)

Taylor – The Scream Machine

Haunted house

Open: Weekends beginning Sept. 24 (some weekdays added Halloween week)

Cost: $20-25

Westland – Hush Haunted Attraction

Haunted house

Open: Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 24; Sundays beginning Oct. 10; Thursdays beginning Oct. 14; and all week the last week of October

Cost: $19.99-28.99 (VIP available as well)

Wyandotte – Purgatory Haunted House

Haunted house

Open: Fridays-Sundays in October

Cost: $10-15

Haunted houses, haunted hayride

Open: Saturday, Sept. 18; Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 24 until Oct. 2; Fridays-Sundays from Oct. 8 through Oct. 31

Cost: $19-52