Hayrides, corn mazes, and more -- A guide to haunted attractions in Southeast Michigan
article
It's that time of year again.
MORE: Southeast Michigan cider mill guide
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Armada – Blake’s Big Apple Haunted Attractions
Spookyland, haunted hayride, zombie paintball, haunted barn
- Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Sept. 18 through Oct. 31
- Cost: $15.95-64.95
Belleville – The Pumpkin Factory
Haunted house
- Dates and prices not yet available
Commerce Township – Glenlore Trails
Haunted forest
- Open: Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 30 until Oct. 30
- Cost: $15-25
Fowlerville – Slaughterhouse Adventure
Haunted house, haunted corn maze, haunted hayride
- Open: Fridays-Sundays in October through Oct. 31
- Cost: $20-30
Holly – Rotten Manor
Haunted house, haunted hayride
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Friday-Sunday the first weekend of October, and Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 31
- Cost: $20-30
Inkster – The Haunted Funeral Home
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in October; Sunday, Oct. 31
- Cost: $15
Lake Orion – Fright Village at Canterbury Village
Haunted castle (three indoor attractions), haunted field
- Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October through Oct. 31
- Cost: $15-45 (VIP available as well)
New Haven – Scarefest Scream Park
Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted maze
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 2; Fridays-Sundays from Oct. 8 through Oct. 31
- Cost: $15-45 (VIP available as well)
Madison Heights – Azra Chamber of Horrors
- Open: Every day beginning Sept. 24 through Oct. 31
- Cost: $35 (VIP available as well)
Onsted – Haunting in Irish Hills
Haunted drive-thru, haunted house, haunted train car
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in October
- Cost: Not yet posted for 2021
Pinckney – Terrorfied Forest
Haunted forest
- Open: Friday and Sunday on opening weekend Sept. 24; Thursdays through Sundays in October through Oct. 30
- Cost: $20-25 (VIP available as well)
Pontiac – Erebus Haunted Attraction
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; weekends and some weekdays in October
- Cost: $20-33 (VIP available as well)
Romulus – Deranged Haunted Attraction
Haunted town
- Open: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 17 until Oct. 2; Fridays-Sundays beginning Oct. 8; Open Thursday the week of Halloween
- Price: $18 (VIP available as well)
Taylor – The Scream Machine
Haunted house
- Open: Weekends beginning Sept. 24 (some weekdays added Halloween week)
- Cost: $20-25
Westland – Hush Haunted Attraction
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 24; Sundays beginning Oct. 10; Thursdays beginning Oct. 14; and all week the last week of October
- Cost: $19.99-28.99 (VIP available as well)
Wyandotte – Purgatory Haunted House
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays-Sundays in October
- Cost: $10-15
Ypsilanti – Wiard's Night Terrors
Haunted houses, haunted hayride
- Open: Saturday, Sept. 18; Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 24 until Oct. 2; Fridays-Sundays from Oct. 8 through Oct. 31
- Cost: $19-52
Advertisement