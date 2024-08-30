2024 Arts Beats and Eats officially kicks off Labor Day weekend with something for everyone

From howling guitars and pulsating grooves, to piping hot snacks and cool sips.

Mix in all the creative visuals one can dream up and one thing’s for sure. Soaring Eagle Arts Beats and Eats means the unofficial, but festive end of summer is at hand.

"Oh I’m having a lot of fun! I’m having a ball. It costs nothing and I enjoy it. I come every year," said Anthony Bundy. "I’ll be here next year."

You could call Anthony Bundy a regular around these parts this time of year. He has his eyes on what the crew at Famous Dave’s is whipping up.

In fact, they gave us a sneak peek.

"We have two chock pork sliders. You can get a side with it," said one worker. "As you can see Valdo over there, he is working very hard on our meat candy and caramelizing the brisket."

"Cole slaw, beans and barbecue. It’s like a different taste. You get your desert, you get your salad, and you get your meat," Bundy said. "So, it’s a balanced meal in a cup. So it’s healthy all the way around."

Food for the stomach? Check. Now it’s time to feed the eyes with a varety of art.

Tim Andrews of Big Tim Art walked us through his creative process.

"It’s actually my first time doing any exhibits, so I’ve never put my art on display before so I’m really excited to be here," he said. "I do a lot of landscapes and everything.

"Here is a digital painting so I draw it on an iPad and then I print it out full size. I do have a screen right here that kind of showcases a timelapse process. So, this is a video on loop that has like a sped up timelapse of each painting and every single brush stroke is there."

And some might say what’s creativity without the cannabis? Supervised smokes are back for the second year in a row courtesy of the House of Dank.

And perhaps most importantl thing, there's the sonic nourishment for the ears with a legendary line up of live music.

"Tonight is Cheap Trick and Tesla," said organizer Jon Witz. "Then we’re gonna get to country tomorrow at Dustin Lynch and Cadillac Three.

"Sunday, we go rock with Chevelle and alternative pop with Gin Blossoms. Monday, its Keith Sweat and then Thornetta Davis.

"But in addition to some of those headliners, we have 175 local bands throughout the weekend and they join an amazing line up of visual artist, family activities, and behind me this way and that way are 50 of the best restaurants you’ll ever see."

You don't need tickets to attend and you can pay with cash or card with ATMs available.

