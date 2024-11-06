article

It is the unofficial start to the holidays in Detroit, the 21st annual Detroit Tree Lighting.

The beloved event will be on Friday, Nov. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Campus Martius Park.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) will host the lighting ceremony, where people are invited to enjoy a show from the MGM Grand Detroit Main Stage or throughout the area with big screens stationed in Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square.

Santa Claus himself will make an appearance from the North Pole as he will light up the night, lighting the 66-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce at the center of Detroit.

The organization said this year’s tree comes from Manton in Wexford County, 15 miles north of Cadillac.

Many live shows are scheduled for the tree lighting including:

Vocalist Alex Sampson from Canada

Memphis-based powerhouse band Southern Avenue

Detroit's "Queen of the Blues" Thornetta Davis

The Rink will be headlined by Canadian skating sensation Elladj Baldé

Figure Skating duo Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger

There will be other performances at the tree lighting, like the Next Generation Funk Brothers, The Pointe Singers from Grosse Pointe South High School, and The Grinch from Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will make an appearance.

The fun does not stop there, however, as families have a chance to take a picture with Detroit Lions’ mascot Roary and Detroit Pistons’ mascot Hooper, who will be walking around.

For more information and additional performances, you can tap here.