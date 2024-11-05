2024 Election Results: Tracking Michigan’s 13 House seats

All 13 of Michigan’s House seats are up for election every two years. With two seats being open – as Democrats Dan Kildee retired and Elissa Slotkin is running for Senate – Michigan could have a huge impact on the balance of power in Congress.

From the far northern portions of the Upper Peninsula to Luna Pier and west to New Buffalo, every seat that represents Michigan voters in the House of Representatives is up for grabs.

We’ll be tracking all 13 races as election results start coming in. You can watch the results every race in the display below.

FOX 2 is also tracking several races that are going to be extremely close and could have a huge impact on Michigan’s representation in Congress.

Michigan’s 7th and 8th are believed to be the hottest contested races as they are both open seats. But the 10th could also be flipped as John James goes up against Carl Marlinga again.

RESULTS: Open battle for Michigan's 8th District: Kristen McDonald Rivet vs. Paul Junge

We’re tracking all the hottest races in Michigan in the embed below.



