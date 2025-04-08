Police work to identify pedestrian hit and killed on Southfield Freeway

article

The Brief A pedestrian was hit and killed on the Southfield Freeway near the Lodge Freeway. Callers reported seeing the person walking in the road before they were hit. The victim did not have identification.



Michigan State Police are currently working to identify a person hit and killed on the Southfield Freeway on Monday night.

Southfield police alerted MSP about a male walking on the southbound side of the Southfield Freeway service drive south of the Lodge Freeway around 11:15 p.m. Other callers reported that the pedestrian was walking in the center lane near Nine Mile before a call reporting that the man was lying in the center lane.

Police determined that the victim was walking from the right shoulder into traffic when he was hit by a driver who stopped. He was then hit by several other drivers who did not stop. Police said the driver who stopped was not impaired.

"We want to remind members of our community to not walk on the freeway or get out of their cars if your vehicle becomes disabled or you are in a crash. Stay in your vehicle and wear your seatbelt," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw.

The victim did not have identification, and police could not determine his identity with a mobile fingerprint scanner. An investigation is ongoing.