2024 Ford Fireworks: Detroit road closures, where to watch, and more

The Ford Fireworks will light up the sky over the Detroit River on Monday night.

This annual event draws huge crowds downtown. Roads will be closed, so getting around may be a bit of a challenge. Here's what to know before you go:

Where to watch the Ford Fireworks

Belle Isle (viewing from the MacArthur Bridge will not be permitted)

The island will be closed until 2 p.m. Monday

Alcohol consumption is prohibited on the island.

No tents and canopies allowed.

From 2 - 4 p.m., all vehicles will be directed to the paddock area (except those with valid ADA placards)

RV parking will be on the paddock area near the Casino.

Consumer fireworks are prohibited on the island.

Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza

Both Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza are open to the public, but pedestrian set-ups and/or gatherings will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 24.

Both plazas will be open until capacity is reached. No re-admittance into Hart Plaza or Spirit Plaza. Those entering either plaza will be subject to security screening. Coolers and backpacks will also be searched.

No tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed.

Flames or fires are prohibited, and cooking is prohibited.

Fireworks are not allowed.

Where to park

City-owned garages

Ford Underground Garage - 30 E. Jefferson. 6 a.m. - 1 a.m. $10

Eastern Market Garage - 2727 Riopelle Street. 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. $10

Private lots and garages will also be open around the city. Prices for these parking spots vary.

ParkDetroit.us can be used to book spots and prepay.

SpotHero also allows parking to be booked in advance.

Road closures

No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River, and State/Gratiot.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed.

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed.

Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways will begin to close.

Areas that will be closed

RiverWalk in its entirety including Milliken State Park/Harbor

AB Ford Park, 100 Lenox

Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson

Mariner Park, 14700 Riverside Blvd.

Lakewood East, 14578 Riverfront Blvd.

Erma Henderson Park, 8800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Owens Park, 8430 E. Jefferson Ave.

Stockton Park, 9250 Dwight

Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale

Elliott Park, 110 Mt. Elliott

Riverside Park

Bus route impacts

The following bus routes will be impacted by the fireworks:

Grand River (#3)

Woodward (#4)

Van Dyke/Lafayette (#5)

Gratiot (#6)

Conant southbound only (#12)

Jefferson (#9)

Dexter (#16)

Russell (#40)

Chene (#52)

Cadillac/Harper (#67)

All DDOT routes will go to Rosa Parks Transit Center. For more information about bus routes, contact 313-933-1300.

People Mover stop closures

The Detroit People Mover will be open for the fireworks, from 7 a.m. until midnight. Patrons may exit at Financial District Station for viewing at Spirit or Hart Plaza. Due to early closures at Huntington Place and Renaissance Center, trains will not stop at these stations after 2 p.m.

People Mover rides are free. Transfers from the Rosa Parks Transit Center may board at Times Square Station.

Detroit curfew

The curfew for minors 17 and under will be in effect from 8 p.m. on June 24 until 6 a.m. on June 25 for the area bounded by the Detroit River, Rosa Parks Blvd., Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to include Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street, and Chene Park.

Violators will be taken to the Butzel Family Center at 7737 Kercheval, where they will be held until picked up by a parent or guardian.

Lost children reunification areas

Parents can find lost children in these locations: