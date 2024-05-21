2024 Memorial Day parades in Metro Detroit

article

Cities across the United States will host ceremonies and parades honoring fallen military members this Memorial Day weekend.

Pay your respects at a parade in Metro Detroit:

Sunday, May 26 at 1 p.m.

The parade starts at John Glenn High School and ends at William P. Faust Library.

A ceremony honoring fallen heroes will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Garden after the parade.

Sunday, May 26 at 1 p.m.

The parade starts at Harper Avenue at Nine Mile and travels north to 11 Mile Road.

Monday, May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

The parade will begin on Michigan Avenue at Nowlin Street and move east to South Brady.

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin near Common and Normal, head east, and will end at the Roseville Fire Department's Headquarters.

After, a ceremony will be held on the steps of city hall.

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The parade begins at the corner of Livernois Street and West Maplehurst Street. It goes along Livernois to Oakridge, then to Pinecrest then to Nine Mile then onto Livernois to the Memorial Mall.

A ceremony will be held at the Memorial Mall.

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The parade starts at Grand River Avenue and Orchard Lake Road and continues into downtown Farmington.

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the City Center Courtyard before the parade steps off at 10 a.m.

The parade will head from the City Center parking lot south down Dodge Park Road.

Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

The parade starts at South Main Street and Lincoln Avenue and will head north on South Main Street to East Third Street.

After the parade, a ceremony will be held in Centennial Commons Park near the war memorial.

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The parade begins at Hazel Park Junior High School.

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The parade starts on Griswold Street and proceeds West on Main Street, South on Wing Street, then West on Cady Street, briefly stopping at Oakwood Cemetery. It then proceeds south on First Street.

There will be a memorial service at Rural Hill Cemetery after the parade.

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The parade starts at Meadowbrook Commons and ends at the Civic Center.

Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

A ceremony will be held at Mt. Avon Cemetery before the parade begins at 9 a.m. It ends with a ceremony at Veteran’s Point in Rochester Hills.