2024 Metro Detroit Pride guide: Parades, parties, and more things to do this summer
(FOX 2) - Pride Month kicks off soon, and with it comes dozens of events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in June and beyond.
Check out our Pride guide for the events happening around Metro Detroit this summer.
This calendar will be updated – check back for more events!
Saturday, June 1
Ferndale Pride – 12:30-10 p.m. in Downtown Ferndale
Pride After Party – 8 p.m. at The Loving Touch in Ferndale
Sunday, June 2
Drag Bingo Brunch – Noon at Whiskey Taco Foxtrot in Clawson
Ferndale Pride Queens – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Bobcat Bonnie's in Ferndale
Thursday, June 6
Pride Trivia – 7-9 p.m. at Brown Iron Brewhouse in Royal Oak
Friday, June 7
Ypsi Pride – 5-10 p.m. in Depot Town
Saturday, June 8
Motor City Pride – 1-9 p.m. at Hart Plaza
Southgate Pride – 3 p.m. at Southgate Veterans Memorial Library
Pride Bingo and Brunch – 10 a.m. to noon at Cambria Hotel in Detroit
Pride Picnic – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dodge Park in Sterling Heights
Sunday, June 9
Motor City Pride Parade – Noon on Griswold in Downtown Detroit
Motor City Pride – 12:30-7 p.m. at Hart Plaza
Wednesday, June 12
Family Pride Food Truck Rally – 4-9 p.m. at the Royal Oak Farmers Market
Saturday, June 15
Pride Prom – 7 p.m. at The Crofoot in Pontiac
Livonia Pride – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Livonia Civic Center Park
Friday, June 21
Downriver Pride – noon to 11 p.m. in Downtown Wyandotte
Saturday, June 22
Non-Alc Pride Party – 8-10 p.m. at The Loving Touch in Ferndale
Downriver Pride – noon to 11 p.m. in Downtown Wyandotte
Sunday, June 23
Berkley Pride – 1-5 p.m. in downtown Berkley
Arts & Pride Festival – 2 p.m. at Civic Center Park in Madison Heights
Saturday, June 29
Warren Pride Festival and Parade – 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Warren City Hall
(Photo: Amber Ainsworth)
Beyond June
The events don't stop when Pride Month ends – here's what's going on beyond June:
Sunday, July 14
South Lyon Pride in the Park – noon to 4 p.m. at McHattie Park
Thursday, July 18
Family Pride in the Park – 6:30 p.m. at Roseville Veterans Memorial Park
Friday, July 26
Royal Oak Pride – Time TBD in downtown Royal Oak
Saturday, July 27
Royal Oak Pride – Time TBD in downtown Royal Oak
Saturday, Aug. 3
Ann Arbor Pride – Noon in downtown Ann Arbor
Saturday, July 20
Pride in the Wild – 6-9 p.m. at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak
Sunday, Aug. 11
Hazel Park Pride – noon to 7 p.m. at Green Acres Park
Saturday, Aug. 17
Macomb County Pride – noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Mt. Clemens