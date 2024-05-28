2024 Metro Detroit Pride guide: Parades, parties, and more things to do this summer

article

Pride Month kicks off soon, and with it comes dozens of events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in June and beyond.

Check out our Pride guide for the events happening around Metro Detroit this summer.

This calendar will be updated – check back for more events!

Saturday, June 1

Ferndale Pride – 12:30-10 p.m. in Downtown Ferndale

Pride After Party – 8 p.m. at The Loving Touch in Ferndale

Sunday, June 2

Drag Bingo Brunch – Noon at Whiskey Taco Foxtrot in Clawson

Ferndale Pride Queens – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Bobcat Bonnie's in Ferndale

Thursday, June 6

Pride Trivia – 7-9 p.m. at Brown Iron Brewhouse in Royal Oak

Friday, June 7

Ypsi Pride – 5-10 p.m. in Depot Town

Saturday, June 8

Motor City Pride – 1-9 p.m. at Hart Plaza

Southgate Pride – 3 p.m. at Southgate Veterans Memorial Library

Pride Bingo and Brunch – 10 a.m. to noon at Cambria Hotel in Detroit

Pride Picnic – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dodge Park in Sterling Heights

Sunday, June 9

Motor City Pride Parade – Noon on Griswold in Downtown Detroit

Motor City Pride – 12:30-7 p.m. at Hart Plaza

Wednesday, June 12

Family Pride Food Truck Rally – 4-9 p.m. at the Royal Oak Farmers Market

Saturday, June 15

Pride Prom – 7 p.m. at The Crofoot in Pontiac

Livonia Pride – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Livonia Civic Center Park

Friday, June 21

Downriver Pride – noon to 11 p.m. in Downtown Wyandotte

Saturday, June 22

Non-Alc Pride Party – 8-10 p.m. at The Loving Touch in Ferndale

Downriver Pride – noon to 11 p.m. in Downtown Wyandotte

Sunday, June 23

Berkley Pride – 1-5 p.m. in downtown Berkley

Arts & Pride Festival – 2 p.m. at Civic Center Park in Madison Heights

Saturday, June 29

Warren Pride Festival and Parade – 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Warren City Hall

(Photo: Amber Ainsworth)

Beyond June

The events don't stop when Pride Month ends – here's what's going on beyond June:

Sunday, July 14

South Lyon Pride in the Park – noon to 4 p.m. at McHattie Park

Thursday, July 18

Family Pride in the Park – 6:30 p.m. at Roseville Veterans Memorial Park

Friday, July 26

Royal Oak Pride – Time TBD in downtown Royal Oak

Saturday, July 27

Royal Oak Pride – Time TBD in downtown Royal Oak

Saturday, Aug. 3

Ann Arbor Pride – Noon in downtown Ann Arbor

Saturday, July 20

Pride in the Wild – 6-9 p.m. at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Sunday, Aug. 11

Hazel Park Pride – noon to 7 p.m. at Green Acres Park

Saturday, Aug. 17

Macomb County Pride – noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Mt. Clemens