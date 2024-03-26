2024 NFL Draft in Detroit: Road closure schedule starts March 29

article

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the City of Detroit released road closing information Tuesday as the build-out and ramp-up to the draft pickup steam.

The Draft will run from April 25 to 27 surrounding Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza with Phase One of the street closures beginning Friday.

Phase One closures, which will begin on Friday, March 29th and last until May 7, will be largely contained to the perimeter of the NFL Draft Theater footprint, including:

Randolph Street between Macomb Street and Fort Street

Monroe Street between North Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street

Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)

Bates Street (no through traffic)

Farmer from Randolph to Bates

Details of later phases of closures, including E. Jefferson for the construction of the NFL Draft Experience at Hart Plaza, will be announced after the Phase One closure starts.

Updates of the closures can be found on the NFL One Pass app as well as visitdetroit.com and detroitmi.gov.





