PHOTOS: Suspected tornado rips through Michigan FedEx facility

A suspected tornado ripped through a FedEx facility Tuesday night in Portage.

Workers were inside the city that is just south of Kalamazoo when the severe weather struck the building. No serious injuries have been reported as rescuers continue to sift through the wreckage both at the building and other areas in Southwest Michigan, including a mobile home park in nearby Pavillion Township, where more than a dozen homes were destroyed.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, about 176 homes in the Pavilion Estates mobile home park were damaged, and 15-17 were destroyed. Late Tuesday, he said 16-20 people were hurt, though the injuries do not appear to be serious.

The National Weather Service said six tornadoes were reported on the west side of the state. Workers are currently checking the area to determine if they were in fact tornadoes.

Damage in Metro Detroit

Though the storms weren't as strong on the east side of the state, they still caused damage to homes in the area.

Strong winds toppled trees onto homes and power lines, especially in Macomb County.

Harvard Shore Drive in St. Clair Shores was hit particularly hard. Residents said the storm that moved through the area was quick, lasting only a few minutes, but powerful.

"It was pretty wild. It was raining really hard and the rain was picking up, and heard a long bang, and I thought it ws thunder. It happened to be the tree," resident Ron Pleva said. "It had to be a hellacious wind because that tree is pretty old."