2025 Detroit Grand Prix security plans for on - and off the track

The roar of the engines, the excitement of the crowd, and 150,000 people are expected over three days of the Detroit Grand Prix.

It's fun for the whole family - which means safety on and off the track has to be top of mind.

"With cars going 180 miles an hour down Jefferson, you have to make sure everything is safe," said Michael Montri.

Montri is president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear.

"There is nothing more important to us than safety," he said. "Since our move downtown (we have) invested millions of dollars in the safety systems that we use."

The safety measures include barricades and fencing on the racetrack and all of the partnerships that make it possible.

There are many elements to public safety at an event like this – from the police officers in uniform to those undercover, to firefighters working crowd control, and others monitoring air quality.

"Fire operations will have two engines that will be strategically located on either side of the track so they can respond accordingly," said DFD Capt.Terrance Lane. "If necessary, we’ll also have a Hazmat team that will be doing air quality monitoring."

Engines, inspections – there’s so much riding on this event. Safety is success.

"We strongly encourage – we kind of demand – that you leave the speeding on the racetrack out here," said Deputy Police Chief Franklin Hayes. "Again, with the density we will have of people walking through our streets – slow those vehicles down."

So if you’re coming downtown – follow the road closure and detour signs – not just your GPS.

Go slow since there will be plenty of pedestrians. Also, plan and pay for parking ahead of time – use the QLine and the People Mover – and you don’t have to have a ticket to enjoy the ride.

"Fifty percent of the course is open to the public," said Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. "But if you do want to be in the middle of it – get a ticket – and come in early.

"Leave all your things home – leave your guns and knives obviously at home, but most importantly, just sort of pack light because everything you need, is within the footprint."

This year's race weekend is the third year downtown since being held on Belle Isle until 2022.

"It's the third year on the streets and we are excited – and we wish all a happy and safe event," Hayes said.