The Brief Sugar Ray, Jimmy Eat World, the Black Keys, the Goo Goo Dolls, and Taking Back Sunday are just a fraction of the acts coming through Michigan this summer. 313 Presents released the schedule for its annual concert series this year, which includes over a hundred acts. The concerts take place at most of the big venues that dot the landscape around Southeast Michigan.



Bob Dylan, Wiz Khalifa, Nelly, Dierks Bentley, Rise Against, and Pierce the Veil - there's really no shortage to the variety of concert acts coming to metro Detroit this summer.

With the weather warming up and the sun staying out longer, the summer concert series that travels to Southeast Michigan's biggest venues is also returning.

313 Presents released its schedule of the musicians touring through Michigan this year on Friday, outlining more than a hundred acts that will be performing this summer.

Tickets for most of the acts are for sale at 313presents.com.

The venues include Pine Knob, Meadow Brook, Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre, Comerica Park, and the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

For a full breakdown of every concert coming to the area, check the list below.

Pine Knob Music Theatre Concerts

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM - For My Last Trick Tour featuring Halsey with Royel Otis and Sir Chloe

Friday, June 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM - Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles and Myron Elkins

Saturday, June 21 at 7:00 PM - Alive & Kicking Tour 2025 featuring Simple Minds with Soft Cell and Modern English

Sunday, June 22 at 7:00 PM - High and Alive World Tour featuring Keith Urban with Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins

Wednesday, July 2 at 8:00 PM - Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour featuring "Weird Al" Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party

Wednesday, July 9 at 7:30 PM - Summer Tour 2025 featuring Dave Matthews Band

Wednesday, July 16 at 3:00 PM - Summer of Loud Tour featuring I Prevail with Beartooth, Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, The Devil Wears Prada, The Amity Affliction, Alpha Wolf and Dark Divine

Thursday, July 17 at 7:00 PM - The Heaviest Tour of the Summer featuring Pantera with Amon Amarth and Snafu

Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 PM - The T!ts Out Tour featuring Kesha and Scissor Sisters with Rose Gray

Wednesday, July 23 at 6:30 PM- Good Vibes Only Tour featuring Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul with DaBaby, Chevy Woods, Fedd the God and DJ Bonics

Thursday, July 24 at 6:00 PM - KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour featuring KIDZ BOP with Doggyland

Sunday, July 27 at 7:00 PM - SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in ’25 Tour featuring The Offspring with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory

Tuesday, July 29 at 6:20 PM - Somewhere in the Sky Tour featuring AJR with Goth Babe, Cavetown, Valley and Madelyn Mei

Friday, August 1 at 7:30 PM - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour featuring Cyndi Lauper with Jake Wesley Rogers

Saturday, August 2 at 7:00 PM - Last Summer on Earth Tour 2025 featuring Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball

Monday, August 4 at 7:00 PM - Walk This Road Tour featuring The Doobie Brothers with Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band

Tuesday, August 5 at 7:30 PM - Inhale / Exhale World Tour 2025 featuring RÜFÜS DU SOL with Overmono

Wednesday, August 6 at 7:00 PM - In Real Life Worldwide Tour featuring Big Time Rush with Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman

Friday, August 8 at 7:30 PM - Better In Boots Tour Fueled By Marathon featuring Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore and Dasha

Saturday, August 9 at 8:00 PM - Where The Party At Tour featuring Nelly with Ja Rule, Eve, St. Lunatics, Jermaine Dupri and Chingy

Monday, August 11 at 6:45 PM - Toto with Men At Work and Christopher Cross

Tuesday, August 12 at 7:30 PM - One Last Time Tour featuring Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Wednesday, August 13 at 7:30 PM - love earth world tour featuring neil young and the chrome hearts

Friday, August 15 at 7:00 PM - Summer Tour `25 featuring Little Big Town with Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne

Saturday, August 16 at 6:45 PM - 94.7 WCSX Presents Brotherhood of Rock Tour featuring Styx, Kevin Cronin and Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles)

Tuesday, August 19 at 7:00 PM - Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide featuring Volbeat with Halestorm and The Ghost Inside

Thursday, August 21 at 7:30 PM - No Rain, No Flowers Tour featuring The Black Keys with Gary Clark Jr.

Friday, August 22 at 6:30 PM - Jim Bob World Tour featuring HARDY with Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Sikarus

Saturday, August 23 at 6:30 PM - Jim Bob World Tour featuring HARDY with Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Sikarus

Thursday, August 28 at 7:30 PM - It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! featuring Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Saturday, August 30 at 5:30 PM - 99.5 WYCD Hoedown/Broken Branches Tour featuring Dierks Bentley with Zach Top and The Band Loula

Wednesday, September 10 at 7:00 PM - Live In 25 Tour featuring Tedeschi Trucks Band and Gov’t Mule with Nolan Taylor

Thursday, September 11 at 7:30 PM - Full Throttle Tour 2025 Powered by Patriot Mobile featuring Jason Aldean with Nate Smith, RaeLynn, Dee Jay Silver

Friday, September 12 at 7:30 PM - Full Throttle Tour 2025 Powered by Patriot Mobile featuring Jason Aldean with Nate Smith, RaeLynn, Dee Jay Silver

Tuesday, September 16 at 6:30 PM - Grey Day Tour 2025 featuring $uicideboy$ with BONES, JGerm, Night Lovell and Chetta

Saturday, September 20 at 3:00 PM - RIFF Fest 2025 featuring Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace with Return To Dust, Escape The Fate, Miss May I, The Haunt and Autumn Kings

Friday, September 26 at 7:00 PM - Whirlwind World Tour featuring Lainey Wilson with Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins

Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM - Rise of the Roach Tour featuring Papa Roach and Rise Against with Underoath

Thursday, October 2 at 6:45 PM - Alice Cooper and Judas Priest with Corrosion of Conformity

Michigan Lottery Amphitheater Concerts

Friday, May 16 at 6:30 PM - Relapse Tour featuring Warren Zeiders with Tyler Braden

Wednesday, May 21 at 8:00 PM - I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy featuring Teddy Swims with Diamond Café

Sunday, May 25 at 7:00 PM - Long Hair, Long Life Tour featuring Peach Pit and Briston Maroney with Bnny

Saturday, May 31 at 7:00 PM - Damn Country Music Tour featuring Riley Green with Ella Langley, Vincent Mason and Wyatt McCubbin

Sunday, June 1 at 7:00 PM - I Can’t Hear You Tour featuring Pierce The Veil with Sleeping With Sirens and Beach Weather

Monday, June 2 at 8:00 PM - The Driver Era: Obsession Tour featuring The Driver Era presented by Ross and Rocky Lynch

Friday, June 6 at 8:30 PM - Hope We Have Fun Tour featuring Mt. Joy

Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 PM - New To Country Tour featuring Bailey Zimmerman with Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge

Friday, June 13 at 8:30 PM - 2025 Upside Down Tour Pt 2 featuring mike.

Saturday, June 14 at 7:00 PM - RussellMania Tour featuring Russell Dickerson with Niko Moon and Jake Scott

Tuesday, June 17 at 7:30 PM - The Complete Sweets! Tour featuring Counting Crows with The Gaslight Anthem

Thursday, July 3 at 7:00 PM - BABYMETAL with Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood

Wednesday, July 16 at 8:00 PM - Onward & Upward Tour featuring Primus with Ty Segall

Tuesday, July 22 at 6:00 PM - Summer Unity Tour featuring Collective Soul and +LIVE+ with Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue

Sunday, August 3 at 6:00 PM - Step Into The Sun Summer Tour featuring Slightly Stoopid with Iration and Little Stranger

Wednesday, August 13 at 8:00 PM - CAKE

Saturday, August 16 at 7:30 PM - Summer Anthem Tour 2025 featuring Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional

Tuesday, August 19 at 7:00 PM - Chevelle with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society

Friday, August 22 at 7:00 PM - Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday with Foxing

Saturday, August 23 at 6:30 PM - Bigger Than You Think! Tour featuring Simple Plan with 3OH!3, Bowling for Soup and LØLØ

Sunday, August 24 at 7:30 PM - The All Night Days Tour featuring Rob Thomas with A Great Big World

Tuesday, August 26 at 7:30 PM - Yes We Are Tour featuring Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge

Wednesday, August 27 at 7:00 PM - The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour featuring Leon Bridges with Charley Crockett and Noeline Hofman

Sunday, August 31 at 7:30 PM - Stranglehold 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Ted Nugent with Tommy’s RockTrip

Saturday, September 6 at 7:30 PM - Arcadia 2025 Tour featuring Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas with Willie Watson

Friday, September 12 at 8:00 PM - LOOK! I’m Alive Tour featuring Quinn XCII with Wild Rivers

Friday, September 19 at 7:30 PM - An Evening with Goose

Meadow Brook Amphitheater Concerts

Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 PM - Who The F**k Is Johnny Blue Skies? 2025 Tour featuring Sturgill Simpson

Sunday, May 25 at 7:30 PM - The Sounds of Summer Tour featuring The Beach Boys

Sunday, June 15 at 8:00 PM - The Rebel Is Back Tour featuring Hauser with Caroline Campbell and Amy Manford

Thursday, June 26 at 6:00 PM - Summer Tour 2025 featuring Dispatch with John Butler (with band), G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter

Sunday, July 6 at 7:30 PM - The Music of John Williams with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Friday, July 11 at 6:00 PM - Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors

Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 PM - Damn Right Encore featuring Buddy Guy with Taj Farrant and Mathias Lattin

Saturday, August 9 at 7:30 PM - 2025 Tour featuring Lord Huron with S.G. Goodman and Jackamo

Friday, September 5 at 8:00 PM - Alabama Shakes with Sam Evian

Comerica Park Concerts

Thursday, August 28 at 7:30 PM - JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour featuring Jonas Brothers with Marshmello

Saturday, September 13 at 6:30 PM - The Automatic World Tour featuring The Lumineers with The Backseat Lovers and Chance Peña

Little Caesars Arena Concerts

Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 PM - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour featuring Shakira

Tuesday, June 3 at 7:00 PM - The Last Detroit Concert featuring Barry Manilow

Sunday, June 22 at 7:00 PM - WHAM World Tour featuring Lil Baby with BigXthaPlug, NLE Choppa, Loe Shimmy

Sunday, June 29 at 7:00 PM - R&B Music Experience featuring Ashanti, Tank, Lil Kim, 112, Donell Jones and Mya

Thursday, July 3 at 7:30 PM - Chromakopia: The World Tour featuring Tyler, The Creator with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas

Tuesday, July 8 at 8:00 PM - Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber featuring Wu-Tang Clan with Run the Jewels

Thursday, July 10 at 7:00 PM - The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour featuring Keyshia Cole with Tink and Wale

Sunday, July 20 at 3:00 PM - BIG3

Thursday, July 24 at 8:00 PM - Skeletour World Tour 2025 featuring GHOST

Friday, July 25 at 7:00 PM - Dance, Kid, Dance Tour featuring Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade

Saturday, July 26 at 6:00 PM - Boxing featuring Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels

Monday, July 28 at 7:30 PM - WWE Monday Night RAW

Thursday, July 31 at 8:00 PM - 30th Anniversary Tour featuring Cash Money Millionaires with The 400 Degreez Band, The Lox, Beanie Sigel, Freeway and Young Gunz

Sunday, August 3 at 7:00 PM - The Lifetimes Tour featuring Katy Perry

Thursday, August 14 at 7:30 PM - From Zero World Tour featuring Linkin Park with Pvris

Saturday, August 16 at 7:00 PM - Miss Possessive Tour featuring Tate McRae with Zara Larsson

Sunday, August 17 at 7:00 PM - Worlds Collide Tour featuring Disney Descendants/Zombies

Friday, August 22 at 7:30 PM - Peel It Back Tour 2025 featuring Nine Inch Nails with Boys Noize

Wednesday, August 27 at 8:00 PM - American Heart Tour featuring Benson Boone

Friday, September 5 at 7:15 PM - Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour featuring Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci Hailey and El DeBarge

Friday, September 26 at 8:00 PM - Even In Arcadia Tour featuring Sleep Token

Sunday, September 28 at 7:00 PM - The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. featuring Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills

Thursday, October 2 at 7:30 PM - Free The Machine Tour featuring Eric Church with Marcus King Band

Monday, October 13 at 7:00 PM - Miss Possessive Tour featuring Tate McRae with Alessi Rose

FOX Theatre Events

Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 PM - 97.9 WJLB Presents We Up Now, Vol. 2 featuring BossMan Dlow, Yung Miami, Kash Doll and Veeze

Sunday, May 11 at 6:00 PM - Mother’s Day Celebration featuring Marvin Winans, Marvin Sapp, Jekalyn Carr, Donald Lawrence, Latrice Pace and hosted by comedian Small Fire

Wednesday, May 14 at 6:00 PM - An Evening of Fine Arts

Sunday, May 18 at 7:00 PM - MIX 92.3 Presents The Art of Love & Soul featuring Anthony Hamilton with Robin Thicke and Vivian Green

Friday, May 23 at 8:00 PM - World Tour 2025 featuring Guy Manoukian

Saturday, May 24 at 8:00 PM - 97.9 WJLB Presents Crunkfest Takeover featuring Lil Jon with B-Legit, E-40, Uncle Luke, Yung Joc, Lil Scrappy and YoungBloodZ

Thursday, May 29 at 8:00 PM - Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary World Tour featuring Brit Floyd

Wednesday, June 4 at 7:30 PM - An Evening with Heart

Saturday, June 7 at 7:00 PM - 20 Years of Bloc Party: Performing Silent Alarm & Greatest Hits featuring Bloc Party with Blonde Redhead and Joan

Friday, June 20 at 8:00 PM - Trakas HDSPM Tour featuring Luis R Conriquez

Thursday, June 26 at 8:00 PM - An Evening with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Friday, July 11 at 8:00 PM - Return of the Rat featuring Theo Von

Saturday, July 12 at 8:00 PM - Return of the Rat featuring Theo Von

Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 PM - An Evening with Vince Gill

Saturday, August 2 at 8:00 PM - Live in Concert featuring Earth, Wind & Fire

Friday, September 12 at 8:00 PM - TM:101 Live Tour - Jeezy featuring Color of Noize Orchestra with DJ Drama

Saturday, September 13 at 8:00 PM - Bonnie Raitt Live 2025 featuring Bonnie Raitt with Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band

Saturday, September 20 at 7:00 PM - Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour featuring Ray LaMontagne with The Weather Station

Wednesday, September 24 at 7:30 PM - Ridiculous featuring Louis C.K.

Saturday, October 4 at 8:00 PM - Get Right Tour featuring The Red Clay Strays with Wilder Woods

Sunday, October 5 at 8:00 PM - Get Right Tour featuring The Red Clay Strays with Wilder Woods

Friday, October 10 at 7:00 PM - MasterChef All-Stars Live!