Expand / Collapse search

2026 NFL Draft 2nd-3rd Rounds; Lions trade up to pick Michigan's Derrick Moore

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 24, 2026 8:00pm EDT
Detroit Lions
FOX 2 Detroit
NFL Draft 2026: Looking ahead to Day 2 for the Lions

NFL Draft 2026: Looking ahead to Day 2 for the Lions

Matt Dery of the Locked on Lions podcast joins us to talk first round pick Blake Miller and look ahead to Day 2 Friday night.

The Brief

    • The Lions have picked Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore in the second round of the NFL Draft.
    • Moore is effective with a bull rush, consistently generating pressure and sacks. 
    • The Lions traded the 44th overall pick with the Jets, giving up a 2026 second-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The second and third round of the 2026 NFL Draft starts on Friday and the Detroit Lions are rolling forward after making their first round pick.

The Lions on Friday traded up to the no. 44 overall spot and made their second-round pick, choosing Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore. Moore had 10 sacks in the 2025 season, joining fellow Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson on the Lions defensive line.

According to his scouting report, Moore is effective with a bull rush, consistently generating pressure and sacks. In 2025, he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection, recording 10.5 tackles for loss.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Derrick Moore #8 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

First Round Pick:

On Thursday, the Lions picked Clemson University offensive tackle Blake Miller with their first-round overall no. 17 pick.

Miller, from Strongsville, Ohio, played for Clemson from 2022-25 and broke the record for career snaps from scrimmage, playing 3,778 offensive snaps in 54 games.

One on one with Lions first round pick Blake Miller

One on one with Lions first round pick Blake Miller

On Thursday, the Lions picked Clemson University offensive tackle Blake Miller with their first round overall no. 17 pick. FOX 2's Jennifer Hammond talked with Miller as he comes to Detroit. 

Related

2026 NFL Draft kicks off 1st Round; Lions take offensive tackle Blake Miller from Clemson
article

2026 NFL Draft kicks off 1st Round; Lions take offensive tackle Blake Miller from Clemson

It is the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft and the Detroit Lions are looking to strengthen the trenches of their offensive and defensive lines.

What's next:

The Lions traded the 44th overall pick with the Jets, giving up a 2026 second-round pick and a fourth-round pick (128th overall).

Detroit LionsNFL