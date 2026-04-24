2026 NFL Draft 2nd-3rd Rounds; Lions trade up to pick Michigan's Derrick Moore

The Brief The Lions have picked Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore in the second round of the NFL Draft. Moore is effective with a bull rush, consistently generating pressure and sacks. The Lions traded the 44th overall pick with the Jets, giving up a 2026 second-round pick and a fourth-round pick.



The second and third round of the 2026 NFL Draft starts on Friday and the Detroit Lions are rolling forward after making their first round pick.

The Lions on Friday traded up to the no. 44 overall spot and made their second-round pick, choosing Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore. Moore had 10 sacks in the 2025 season, joining fellow Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson on the Lions defensive line.

According to his scouting report, Moore is effective with a bull rush, consistently generating pressure and sacks. In 2025, he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection, recording 10.5 tackles for loss.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Derrick Moore #8 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

First Round Pick:

On Thursday, the Lions picked Clemson University offensive tackle Blake Miller with their first-round overall no. 17 pick.

Miller, from Strongsville, Ohio, played for Clemson from 2022-25 and broke the record for career snaps from scrimmage, playing 3,778 offensive snaps in 54 games.

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What's next:

The Lions traded the 44th overall pick with the Jets, giving up a 2026 second-round pick and a fourth-round pick (128th overall).