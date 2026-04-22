Driver says suspect shot at her on I-96 after almost causing crash on service drive

The Brief A driver is accused of shooting at another driver on I-96 in Livonia on Tuesday. According to police, the suspect made an illegal left turn onto the service drive, almost causing a crash with the victim. The suspect then allegedly got next to the victim on the freeway and fired shots.



An investigation is ongoing after a driver says another driver shot at her on I-96 in Livonia after almost causing a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, the victim said she used the right lane of northbound Farmington Road to turn right onto the eastbound I-96 service drive around 4:40 p.m. At the same time, another driver made an illegal right turn, almost hitting the victim, causing her to slam on her brakes.

The victim said she then got onto eastbound I-96 and drove into the far left lane. She told police the suspect did the same and sped up behind her, before pulling alongside her and allegedly firing shots.

The victim and her vehicle were not struck.

"Troopers are continuing to investigate this incident," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "While no one was hit by these rounds, it is ridiculous that we continue to see people try to settle a traffic dispute with a gun."